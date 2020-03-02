Out actor-singer Billy Porter has taken a swipe at One Million Moms, the conservative group calling for a boycott of Sesame Street over his appearance on the children's show.

One Million Moms decried Porter's appearance on the show wearing the custom Christian Siriano-designed velvet tuxedo gown he wore to the 2019 Oscars.

In a blog post, the group chided PBS for “pushing an agenda” and referred to Porter as a “drag queen activist.”

“One of the highlights of my life has been the opportunity to sing on the set of @sesamestreet with my new pal, Penelope the penguin,” Porter wrote on Instagram. “Together, we sang about the possibilities of new friendships with those who may not be exactly like us.”

“I know people are all up in arms about me wearing the gorgeous custom @csiriano tuxedo dress that I wore at @theacademy awards in 2019 for the upcoming season. If you follow me, however, you know the impact it had. The emails, DMs, and messages of goodwill I received that day (and continue to receive) from parents and their children who have been bullied all over the world and desperately need to see someone like me, being their authentic selves on mainstream media, is far more important than anything #onemillionmoms could ever say.”

“Friendship, kindness, and inclusivity shall triumph. And often, it simply starts by saying hi,” he added.

The episode of Sesame Street with Porter will air in the fall.