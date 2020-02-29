GLAAD on Thursday announced that Bette Midler would introduce Ben Platt at its upcoming Media Awards in New York City.

Next month's appearance will be a first for Midler, an LGBT icon.

In announcing the appearance, GLAAD called Midler “one of the LGBTQ community's most vocal and outspoken allies.”

At the March 19 event, Midler, 74, will introduce actor-singer Platt (The Politician), who is set to perform at the Media Awards.

At the ceremony, which will be hosted by Lilly Singh, GLAAD will honor director Ryan Murphy and actress Judith Light, the group previously announced.

GLAAD also previously announced that Adam Lambert will open the ceremony with a special performance.

GLAAD will honor singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and director-activist Janet Mock at its Los Angeles ceremony in April.