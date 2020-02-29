GLAAD on Thursday announced that Bette
Midler would introduce Ben Platt at its upcoming Media Awards in New
York City.
Next month's appearance will be a first
for Midler, an LGBT icon.
In announcing the appearance, GLAAD
called Midler “one of the LGBTQ community's most vocal and
outspoken allies.”
At the March 19 event, Midler, 74, will
introduce actor-singer Platt (The Politician), who is set to
perform at the Media Awards.
(Related: In
accepting “Man of the Year” award, Ben Platt takes a swipe at
Trump.)
At the ceremony, which will be hosted
by Lilly Singh, GLAAD will honor
director Ryan Murphy and actress
Judith Light, the group previously announced.
GLAAD also previously announced that
Adam Lambert will open the ceremony with a special performance.
GLAAD will honor
singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and director-activist Janet Mock at
its Los Angeles ceremony in April.