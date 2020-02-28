In an interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, actor Connor Jessup reveals what inspired him to come out publicly as gay.

Jessup, who plays Tyler Locke in Netflix's supernatural horror series Locke & Key, came out gay in June to celebrate Pride month.

Earlier this month, Jessup and Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why, Love, Simon) announced they were in a relationship.

“One of the sparks at the beginning of the fuse [for coming out] was that I fell in love,” Connor said.

“When you're happy, you want to be happy publicly, and it made me think about the whole construction of my life in a way that I had been avoiding.”

Jessup, 25, said that coming out was “more of a relief” than he was expecting.

The actor added that he doesn't believe being out will hurt his career.

“I don't know how much it matters anymore – unless maybe at the highest budget level, if it's some super-hero movie,” Jessup said.