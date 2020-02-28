In an interview with UK LGBT glossy
Attitude, actor Connor Jessup reveals what inspired him to
come out publicly as gay.
Jessup, who plays Tyler Locke in
Netflix's supernatural horror series Locke & Key, came out
gay in June to celebrate Pride month.
Earlier this month, Jessup and Miles
Heizer (13 Reasons Why, Love, Simon) announced they were in a
relationship.
(Related: Netflix
stars Miles Heizer, Connor Jessup announce they're dating.)
“One of the sparks at the beginning
of the fuse [for coming out] was that I fell in love,” Connor said.
“When you're happy, you want to be
happy publicly, and it made me think about the whole construction of
my life in a way that I had been avoiding.”
Jessup, 25, said that coming out was
“more of a relief” than he was expecting.
The actor added that he doesn't believe
being out will hurt his career.
“I don't know how much it matters
anymore – unless maybe at the highest budget level, if it's some
super-hero movie,” Jessup said.