Authorities in Puerto Rico are investigating the murder of a homeless transgender woman as a possible hate crime.

Local outlets are reporting that Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, known as Alexa, was killed in a park in Toa Baja, near San Juan.

Police on Sunday investigated social media posts that accused Alexa of peeping on people in a public bathroom. While police found no evidence and the person who filed the complaint refused to press charges after learning Alexa was homeless, the rumor spread on social media and Alexa was murdered a few hours after police arrived on the scene.

Several outlets reported that her killers followed her in a car, filmed as they fatally shot her, and posted the video online.

Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative at HRC, called Alexa's murder “horrifying.”

“This is a horrifying crime that must be investigated with the utmost thoroughness and care. This victim, who has now been identified as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, was a human being, a member of a community, a friend and family member,” said Cooper.

“She had dreams, hopes, hobbies and did not deserve to have her life taken from her. HRC has heard that Ruiz was experiencing homelessness, further highlighting the ways a toxic mix of transphobia and misogyny conspire to put the transgender community at risk of extreme violence,” he said.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez said in a tweet that authorities are considering all possible motives in Alexa's death.