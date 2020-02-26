The Maryland House of Delegates has overwhelmingly approved a bill that seeks to repeal the state's sodomy law.

Delegates voted 133 to 5 on February 20 to repeal the law, the Washington Blade reported.

The legislation is currently pending before the Senate's Judicial Proceedings Committee, which held a hearing on the bill on February 20.

In the 2003 case Lawrence v. Texas, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down sodomy laws as unconstitutional. As of 2019, such laws remained on the books in sixteen states.

Maryland's Sodomy and Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practices Act calls for up to a 10-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of sodomy, which includes anal and oral sex between consenting adults.

In 2019, more than 300 violations of the law were filed in Maryland courts, according to a report given to lawmakers, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“While they may seem like antiquated laws that technically still exist but are not actually enforced, these laws have been frequently used to discriminate against the LGBTQ community,” the ACLU of Maryland said in written testimony given to the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

“As long as Maryland’s law is on the books, it will continue to endanger LGBTQ people, and leave them vulnerable to employment discrimination, unfair attacks in child custody cases, and being labeled as a criminal. States across the country have been repealing their sodomy laws since 1961. It is time for Maryland to join them, and live up to our state nickname, ‘The Free State,’” the ACLU said.