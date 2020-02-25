The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case challenging Philadelphia's ability to prohibit adoption agencies working with the city from discriminating against same-sex couples.

In 2018, the city learned that Catholic Social Services was refusing to place children with gay and lesbian couples, a violation of the contract the agency signed with the city.

Catholic Social Services sued the city after it threatened to terminate its contract. The agency claims that under the First Amendment it can refuse placements with gay families for religious reasons.

Kasey Suffredini, CEO of Freedom for All Americans, called on the high court to “affirm that all children deserve a loving and safe family environment, and that any family qualified to provide a home is welcome to apply in our nation's child welfare systems.”

“We all cherish religious freedom and that’s why it’s protected by our Constitution. But all rights have limits, and allowing taxpayer-funded child welfare agencies to pick and choose whom to work with based on the agencies' religious beliefs is dangerous to young people desperately in need of a home, and harmful to prospective LGBTQ parents seeking to support children in need,” Suffredini said in a statement.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling denying a preliminary injunction in favor of Catholic Social Services and refused to revisit the case before the full court.

Catholic Social Services is being represented by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which advocates for religious freedom.

Arguments are expected to be heard by the court in the fall, with a ruling after January.