Australian diver Matthew Mitcham and Luke Rutherford on Monday shared photos from their weekend wedding.

The couple, who married in Belgium, got engaged in June 2019.

“After a sustained period of lovely gestures, loyalty, gazing adoringly and many trips to Ikea, I managed to trick @lukeyluke8 into falling in love with me, proposing to me, and finally marrying me,” Mitcham captioned the photos. “Now he's stuck with me forever and ever. Ha!”

Mitcham, 31, came out gay in a Sydney Morning Herald profile ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At those games, Mitcham became the first openly gay athlete to win an Olympic gold medal. He received the highest single-dive score in Olympic history.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple met through mutual friends and had been dating six months when they became engaged last year. The men met while Rutherford was visiting Australia. When his visa ran out, Mitcham decided to follow Rutherford to the UK, where they currently live.

In their wedding photos, the men are dressed in matching blue suits with black bow ties.

Mitcham ended a 12-year relationship with Lachlan Fletcher in 2018.