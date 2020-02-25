Australian diver Matthew Mitcham and
Luke Rutherford on Monday shared photos from their weekend wedding.
The couple, who married in Belgium, got
engaged in June 2019.
“After a sustained period of lovely
gestures, loyalty, gazing adoringly and many trips to Ikea, I managed
to trick @lukeyluke8 into falling in love with me, proposing to me,
and finally marrying me,” Mitcham captioned the photos. “Now he's
stuck with me forever and ever. Ha!”
Mitcham, 31, came out gay in a Sydney
Morning Herald profile ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At
those games, Mitcham became the first openly gay athlete to win an
Olympic gold medal. He received the highest single-dive score in
Olympic history.
According to the Daily Mail, the
couple met through mutual friends and had been dating six months when
they became engaged last year. The men met while Rutherford was
visiting Australia. When his visa ran out, Mitcham decided to follow
Rutherford to the UK, where they currently live.
In their wedding photos, the men are
dressed in matching blue suits with black bow ties.
Mitcham ended a 12-year relationship
with Lachlan Fletcher in 2018.