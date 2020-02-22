Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series
Hollywood reunites Murphy with Darren Criss (Glee),
David Corenswet (The Politician),
Jeremy Pope (Pose) and Jim Parsons (Boys in the Band).
Hollywood is Murphy's second
series on Netflix after The Politician.
Netflix on Thursday announced that
Hollywood would launch on May 1.
The show, created by Murphy and Ian
Brennan, centers on 1940's Hollywood and the stars who would stop at
nothing to make it in Tinseltown.
“Each character offers a unique
glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age,
spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and
sexuality that continue to this day,” a description of the series
reads. “Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines
decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape
might look like if they had been dismantled.”
According to Deadline,
Corenswet, Pope, and Criss will play the three main characters,
though little is known about their roles.
Other cast members include Dylan
McDermott, Patti Lupone, Joe Mantello, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier,
Holland Taylor, Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino and Bob Reiner.
Several outlets have reported that Jake
Picking will play Rock Hudson, the closeted leading man who died of
AIDS in 1985.
Variety reported that Janet Mock
(Pose) shares writing credits with Murphy and Brennan.
(Related: Janet
Mock makes TV history with Pose.)