Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series Hollywood reunites Murphy with Darren Criss (Glee), David Corenswet (The Politician), Jeremy Pope (Pose) and Jim Parsons (Boys in the Band).

Hollywood is Murphy's second series on Netflix after The Politician.

Netflix on Thursday announced that Hollywood would launch on May 1.

The show, created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, centers on 1940's Hollywood and the stars who would stop at nothing to make it in Tinseltown.

“Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day,” a description of the series reads. “Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”

According to Deadline, Corenswet, Pope, and Criss will play the three main characters, though little is known about their roles.

Other cast members include Dylan McDermott, Patti Lupone, Joe Mantello, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Holland Taylor, Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino and Bob Reiner.

Several outlets have reported that Jake Picking will play Rock Hudson, the closeted leading man who died of AIDS in 1985.

Variety reported that Janet Mock (Pose) shares writing credits with Murphy and Brennan.

