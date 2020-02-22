Actor Garrett Clayton and Blake Knight this week celebrated nine years as a couple.

Clayton, 28, is best known for his portrayal of Tanner in the Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie and its sequel Teen Beach 2. In 2016, he played gay porn star Brent Corrigan in the James Franco-produced film King Cobra.

Clayton revealed he was in a long-term relationship with Knight in 2018. The revelation came as Clayton discussed why he decided to appear in the film Reach, in which he played a bullied teen contemplating suicide. The couple became engaged in 2018, Clayton announced in 2019.

On Friday, Knight shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Clayton sharing a kiss.

“I met you just after you’d moved to LA, and I was fresh out of college,” Knight, a writer, captioned the photo. “You were working at a 24-hour diner and I was an assistant. You were hesitant to be in a relationship because you were pursuing your dream. And I said 'Keep pursuing it; and I’ll keep pursuing you.' ??And you did. And I did. Now we’ve been together for nine years, and a year from today we’ll be married. I love you, and I’m so excited for the next nine years together! Happy anniversary.”

“9 years of love,” Clayton wrote in a separate Instagram post. “I wouldn't change a second of our journey. I love you with my whole heart and I can't wait to marry you.”