Actor Garrett Clayton and Blake Knight
this week celebrated nine years as a couple.
Clayton, 28, is best known for his
portrayal of Tanner in the Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie
and its sequel Teen Beach 2. In 2016, he played gay porn star
Brent Corrigan in the James Franco-produced film King Cobra.
Clayton revealed he was in a long-term
relationship with Knight in 2018. The revelation came as Clayton
discussed why he decided to appear in the film Reach, in which
he played a bullied teen contemplating suicide. The couple became
engaged in 2018, Clayton announced in 2019.
On Friday, Knight shared a photo on
Instagram of himself and Clayton sharing a kiss.
“I met you just after you’d moved
to LA, and I was fresh out of college,” Knight, a writer, captioned
the photo. “You were working at a 24-hour diner and I was an
assistant. You were hesitant to be in a relationship because you were
pursuing your dream. And I said 'Keep pursuing it; and I’ll keep
pursuing you.' ??And you did. And I did. Now we’ve been
together for nine years, and a year from today we’ll be married. I
love you, and I’m so excited for the next nine years together!
Happy anniversary.”
“9 years of love,” Clayton wrote in
a separate Instagram post. “I wouldn't change a second of our
journey. I love you with my whole heart and I can't wait to marry
you.”