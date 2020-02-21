Hundreds of high school students on
Tuesday walked out of classes to protest the departures of two gay
teachers they say were forced out by the Archdiocese of Seattle.
Students from John F. Kennedy Catholic
High School outside Seattle, Washington gathered to show their
support for teacher Paul Danforth and soccer coach Michelle Beattie.
The Archdiocese of Seattle has said
that the teachers decided on their own to resign.
Among those who spoke at the protest
was Sean Nyberg, who on November 1 proposed to Danforth at
Disneyland. Video of the proposal was shared on social media. Beattie
was also engaged.
Nyberg told KIRO 7 News that the
teachers were forced out because of their sexuality.
“Because they were honest about their
same-sex engagement, they were no longer able to work at Kennedy,”
he
said.
While the Roman Catholic Church views
gay relationships as sinful, it has taken a stronger stand against
gay couples who marry.
According to New
Ways Ministry, a group that advocates on behalf of LGBT
Catholics, roughly 90 church workers “have lost their jobs in
LGBT-related employment disputes” since 2007.
(Related: Catholic
minister says he was fired over liking a gay friend's wedding post on
Facebook.)