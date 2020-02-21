Hundreds of high school students on Tuesday walked out of classes to protest the departures of two gay teachers they say were forced out by the Archdiocese of Seattle.

Students from John F. Kennedy Catholic High School outside Seattle, Washington gathered to show their support for teacher Paul Danforth and soccer coach Michelle Beattie.

The Archdiocese of Seattle has said that the teachers decided on their own to resign.

Among those who spoke at the protest was Sean Nyberg, who on November 1 proposed to Danforth at Disneyland. Video of the proposal was shared on social media. Beattie was also engaged.

Nyberg told KIRO 7 News that the teachers were forced out because of their sexuality.

“Because they were honest about their same-sex engagement, they were no longer able to work at Kennedy,” he said.

While the Roman Catholic Church views gay relationships as sinful, it has taken a stronger stand against gay couples who marry.

According to New Ways Ministry, a group that advocates on behalf of LGBT Catholics, roughly 90 church workers “have lost their jobs in LGBT-related employment disputes” since 2007.

