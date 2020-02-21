British YouTuber Niki Albon has come
out gay in a video titled “I'm Gay.”
Niki and his twin brother Sammy created
their YouTube channel, Niki and Sammy, in 2013. It boasts 185,000
subscribers.
Albon explained that he started seeing
a therapist to discuss his self-confidence. After several sessions,
Albon said that he told the therapist that what he really wanted to
talk about was his sexuality.
“I hadn't said that to anyone else
before. That was the first time, at the age of 27, that I'd said
that,” Albon
said.
Albon said that he was waiting for the
“perfect scenario” to come out.
“In my mind, I was building up this
almost fantasy of the perfect scenario and how these things would
play out. And I think that's what held me back for so long,” he
said.
In a tweet, Abion thanked his fans for
their support.
“I am so overwhelmed by the love
being sent my way right now. Thank you so much,” he wrote, followed
by a rainbow emoji.