British YouTuber Niki Albon has come out gay in a video titled “I'm Gay.”

Niki and his twin brother Sammy created their YouTube channel, Niki and Sammy, in 2013. It boasts 185,000 subscribers.

Albon explained that he started seeing a therapist to discuss his self-confidence. After several sessions, Albon said that he told the therapist that what he really wanted to talk about was his sexuality.

“I hadn't said that to anyone else before. That was the first time, at the age of 27, that I'd said that,” Albon said.

Albon said that he was waiting for the “perfect scenario” to come out.

“In my mind, I was building up this almost fantasy of the perfect scenario and how these things would play out. And I think that's what held me back for so long,” he said.

In a tweet, Abion thanked his fans for their support.

“I am so overwhelmed by the love being sent my way right now. Thank you so much,” he wrote, followed by a rainbow emoji.