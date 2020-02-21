Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday
released a trailer for its upcoming documentary on Gabriel Fernandez.
Gabriel's mother, Pearl Fernandez, and
her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, were found guilty of torturing the
8-year-old boy to death. Fernandez, 34, was sentenced to life in
prison, while Aguirre, 37, received the death penalty.
Authorities in Southern California
responding to a 911 call in 2013 found Gabriel naked in a bedroom.
His skull was cracked, three ribs were broken and BB pellets were
embedded in his lung and groin. He died two days later of his
injuries in a hospital.
During Aguirre's trial, prosecutors
told jurors that he hated Gabriel because he suspected the boy was
gay. Text messages between the couple prove they conspired to kill
Gabriel, prosecutors said.
The documentary The Trials of
Gabriel Fernandez questions how the system failed a boy who had
repeated signs of long-term abuse and neglect. Prosecutors took the
extraordinary step of not only going after the abusers but also the
four social workers involved in the case.
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
begins streaming on Wednesday, February 26 on Netflix.