Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for its upcoming documentary on Gabriel Fernandez.

Gabriel's mother, Pearl Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, were found guilty of torturing the 8-year-old boy to death. Fernandez, 34, was sentenced to life in prison, while Aguirre, 37, received the death penalty.

Authorities in Southern California responding to a 911 call in 2013 found Gabriel naked in a bedroom. His skull was cracked, three ribs were broken and BB pellets were embedded in his lung and groin. He died two days later of his injuries in a hospital.

During Aguirre's trial, prosecutors told jurors that he hated Gabriel because he suspected the boy was gay. Text messages between the couple prove they conspired to kill Gabriel, prosecutors said.

The documentary The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez questions how the system failed a boy who had repeated signs of long-term abuse and neglect. Prosecutors took the extraordinary step of not only going after the abusers but also the four social workers involved in the case.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez begins streaming on Wednesday, February 26 on Netflix.