Marvel's upcoming film The Eternals will feature a married gay superhero, the actor playing his husband has revealed.

Haaz Sleiman, 43, who came out in 2017, told LGBT blog NewNowNext that his character in the film is raising a family with Phastos, who is played by Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, If Beale Street Could Talk).

“[In the film] I'm married to the gay superhero Phastos … and we represent a gay family and have a child,” Sleiman said.

Sleiman, who fled Lebanon at age 21, added that fans can expect “a beautiful, very moving kiss” between the couple.

“It's a beautiful, very moving kiss,” he said. “Everyone cried on set. For me, it's very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be.”

Sleiman (Little America, Breaking Fast) suggested that he connected on a “human” level with his co-star.

“Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community, were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part,” he said.

The Eternals is slated to open in November.