Marvel's upcoming film The Eternals
will feature a married gay superhero, the actor playing his husband
has revealed.
Haaz Sleiman, 43, who came out in 2017,
told LGBT blog NewNowNext that his character in the film is
raising a family with Phastos, who is played by Brian Tyree Henry
(Atlanta, If Beale Street Could Talk).
“[In the film] I'm married to the gay
superhero Phastos … and we represent a gay family and have a
child,” Sleiman
said.
Sleiman, who fled Lebanon at age 21,
added that fans can expect “a beautiful, very moving kiss”
between the couple.
“It's a beautiful, very moving kiss,”
he said. “Everyone cried on set. For me, it's very important to
show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be.”
Sleiman (Little America, Breaking
Fast) suggested that he connected on a “human” level with his
co-star.
“Brian Tyree Henry is such a
tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at
one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for
the world to be reminded that we in the queer community, were all
children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted
as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part,”
he said.
The Eternals is slated to open
in November.