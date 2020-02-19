Actress-singer Rosario Dawson has gone
on the record as saying that she's out.
The 40-year-old Dawson is best known in
the LGBT community for playing HIV+ stripper Mimi Marquez in the 2005
film adaptation of the Broadway musical Rent. She also
portrayed Claire Temple in five Netflix series: Daredevil,
Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The
Defenders.
In a 2018 Instagram post in celebration
of Pride, Dawson wrote, “Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies,”
which led to speculation that Dawson had come out herself.
In an interview with Bustle,
Dawson said that the assumption wasn't “inaccurate.”
“People kept saying that I [came out]
… I didn't do that,” she said. “I mean, it's not inaccurate,
but I never did come out, come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”
“I've never had a relationship in
that space, so it's never felt like an authentic calling to me,”
she quickly added.
Dawson, who is dating New Jersey
Senator Cory Booker, is a staunch supporter of LGBT rights.