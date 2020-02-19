Actress-singer Rosario Dawson has gone on the record as saying that she's out.

The 40-year-old Dawson is best known in the LGBT community for playing HIV+ stripper Mimi Marquez in the 2005 film adaptation of the Broadway musical Rent. She also portrayed Claire Temple in five Netflix series: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

In a 2018 Instagram post in celebration of Pride, Dawson wrote, “Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies,” which led to speculation that Dawson had come out herself.

In an interview with Bustle, Dawson said that the assumption wasn't “inaccurate.”

“People kept saying that I [came out] … I didn't do that,” she said. “I mean, it's not inaccurate, but I never did come out, come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

“I've never had a relationship in that space, so it's never felt like an authentic calling to me,” she quickly added.

Dawson, who is dating New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, is a staunch supporter of LGBT rights.