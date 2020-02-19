Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday said that President Donald Trump advised him to “never apologize” for his homophobic comments against Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Limbaugh made his remarks just days after Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address to Congress and Buttigieg's strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

During his radio program, Limbaugh mocked Buttigieg's sexuality, calling him “Booty-judge” and describing him as “a gay guy” who “loves kissing his husband on debate stages.”

“Can you see Trump have fun with that?” Limbaugh rhetorically asked his radio listeners.

On Monday, Limbaugh told his listeners that Trump “checks in every now and then to see how I'm doing. He's such a nice guy.”

“He said, 'Rush, I just got to tell you something. Never apologize, don't ever.' And I said, 'For what?' Well, I had no idea this thing had even bubbled up, you know? I'm doing this medical thing that I have to do here. And I wasn't even aware of this,” Limbaugh told his listeners.

Limbaugh added that the outrage over his comments had more to do with him “revealing” that Buttigieg is gay. The media “think a lot of people didn't know that he is gay,” he said.

Over the weekend, Buttigieg responded to Limbaugh's comments, saying that he “loves [his] husband” and isn't “going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh” or Trump supporters.