Actors Miles Heizer and Connor Jessup,
the stars of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and Locke & Key,
respectively, announced on Saturday that they're in a relationship.
The announcement comes after months of
speculation.
Jessup, 25, shared a photo of the pair
on Instagram.
“I'm late but I love you, you're
good, you make me better, happy v+1 day,” Jessup wrote.
Speculation about a budding romance
emerged as each began appearing in the other's Instagram feed over
the last few months.
Jessup, who plays Tyler Locke in
Netflix's supernatural horror series Locke & Key, came out
gay in June to celebrate Pride month.
“I don't want to be complicit, even
peripherally, in the idea that being gay is a problem to be solved or
hushed,” the wrote at the time. “I'm grateful to be gay.
Queerness is a solution.”
Heizer, also 25, plays Alex Standall on
Netflix's teen drama 13 Reasons Why and appeared in 2018's gay
rom-com Love, Simon.