Actors Miles Heizer and Connor Jessup, the stars of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and Locke & Key, respectively, announced on Saturday that they're in a relationship.

The announcement comes after months of speculation.

Jessup, 25, shared a photo of the pair on Instagram.

“I'm late but I love you, you're good, you make me better, happy v+1 day,” Jessup wrote.

Speculation about a budding romance emerged as each began appearing in the other's Instagram feed over the last few months.

Jessup, who plays Tyler Locke in Netflix's supernatural horror series Locke & Key, came out gay in June to celebrate Pride month.

“I don't want to be complicit, even peripherally, in the idea that being gay is a problem to be solved or hushed,” the wrote at the time. “I'm grateful to be gay. Queerness is a solution.”

Heizer, also 25, plays Alex Standall on Netflix's teen drama 13 Reasons Why and appeared in 2018's gay rom-com Love, Simon.