Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has responded to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comments.

Limbaugh made his remarks just days after President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address to Congress and Buttigieg's strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

During his radio program, Limbaugh mocked Buttigieg's sexuality, calling him “Booty-judge” and describing him as “a gay guy” who “loves kissing his husband on debate stages.”

“Can you see Trump have fun with that?” Limbaugh told his radio listeners.

Appearing on CNN's State of the Union, Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was asked to respond.

“Well, I love my husband,” Buttigieg told Dana Bash. “I'm faithful to my husband. On stage, we usually just go for a hug, but I love him very much.”

“And I'm not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh,” he added, a possible reference to Limbaugh's four marriages.

Buttigieg expanded on his answer during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

“I'm not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald J. Trump as the moral as well as political leader of the United States,” Buttigieg said.

“America has moved on, and we should have politics of belonging that welcomes everybody. That's what the American people are for. And I am saddened for what the Republican Party has become if they embrace that kind of homophobic rhetoric,” he added.

