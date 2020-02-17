Out British singer Elton John on Sunday
announced that he has been diagnosed with walking pneumonia.
The 72-year-old John made the
announcement after a performance in Auckland, New Zealand.
In a social media post, John told his
fans that he was “deeply upset and sorry” for his performance.
“I want to thank everyone who
attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight,” he wrote.
“I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was
determined to give you the best show humanly possible.”
“I played and sang my heart out,
until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and
sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary
support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance.
I am eternally grateful,” he added.
John is currently on his final world
tour, titled the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. It has 300
dates.
(Related: Elton
John wins Oscar for Rocketman
song.)