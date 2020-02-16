A group called Queers Against Pete on Friday interrupted a private fundraiser Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was headlining at the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts in San Francisco.

While the demonstration took place outside the event, two activists attempted to disrupt the fundraiser.

The activists were shouted down and removed from the building, the AP reported.

Buttigieg reportedly told the activists that he “respected” their activism.

On the group's website, Queers Against Pete posted an open letter to Buttigieg.

“Some have touted former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's openly gay identity as proof of progress in our politics,” the letter states. “However, being gay is not enough to earn the support of LGBTQIA communities. We cannot in good conscience allow Mayor Pete to become the nominee without demanding that he address the needs and concerns of the broader Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual communities.”

“[G]aps in Mayor Pete's platform will fall particularly hard on LGBTQIA communities,” the group added, referring to their concerns over Buttigieg's positions on Medicare for All, public housing, student loan forgiveness, and free universal public college. Buttigieg has called for incremental solutions to these issues.

Buttigieg has faced a growing number of attacks since his strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. Conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh mocked Buttigieg's sexuality and a prominent Christian conservative said that his sexuality made him “deserving of death.”