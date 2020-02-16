A group called Queers Against Pete on
Friday interrupted a private fundraiser Democratic presidential
candidate Pete Buttigieg was headlining at the National LGBTQ Center
for the Arts in San Francisco.
While the demonstration took place
outside the event, two activists attempted to disrupt the fundraiser.
The activists were shouted down and
removed from the building, the AP reported.
Buttigieg reportedly told the activists
that he “respected” their activism.
On the group's website, Queers Against
Pete posted an open letter to Buttigieg.
“Some have touted former South Bend
Mayor Pete Buttigieg's openly gay identity as proof of progress in
our politics,” the letter states. “However, being gay is not
enough to earn the support of LGBTQIA communities. We cannot in good
conscience allow Mayor Pete to become the nominee without demanding
that he address the needs and concerns of the broader Lesbian, Gay,
Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual communities.”
“[G]aps in Mayor Pete's platform will
fall particularly hard on LGBTQIA communities,” the group added,
referring to their concerns over Buttigieg's positions on Medicare
for All, public housing, student loan forgiveness, and free universal
public college. Buttigieg has called for incremental solutions to
these issues.
Buttigieg has faced a growing number of
attacks since his strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Conservative
radio personality Rush Limbaugh mocked Buttigieg's sexuality and
a prominent Christian
conservative said that his sexuality made him “deserving of death.”