A Christian conservative has attacked
presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg's sexuality.
The attack comes after Buttigieg's
strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.
In an op-ed published in Charisma News,
a website associated with the Christian magazine Charisma,
Bert Farias criticizes people for celebrating Buttigieg's
relationship with his husband.
“When millions of Americans applaud
Pete Buttigieg and his 'husband,' it is the death rattle of a
nation,” Farias
wrote. “When the never-Trump-ers and the Trump-haters
counteract with judgment and accusations of adultery against our own
president, in response to Buttigieg's abominable lifestyle, they are
grasping for straws in a last gasp of air of a downing argument.”
(It should be noted that President
Donald Trump's adulterous behavior made headlines years before
Buttigieg came on the national scene.)
"In fact, when those who practice
such things that are 'deserving of death' also approve of others who
practice them (Rom. 1:32), it is one of God's final signs of His
wrath on a society.”
"This is a description of gay
activism and constantly pushing for its normalcy and marginalizing
those who disapprove. This is present-day America. How far we've
fallen."
“Buttigieg will also do his best to
marginalize those who are convinced that these relationships are
contrary to the will of God,” Farias added, though Buttigieg has
repeatedly spoken about his faith as it relates to his sexuality,
saying that being married has “moved [him] closer to God.”
