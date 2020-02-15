Actor Rick Cosnett announced he's gay on Friday, Valentine's Day.

The 36-year-old Cosnett is best known for playing Eddie Thawne on The CW's The Flash, Wes Maxfield on The CW's The Vampire Diaries, and Elias Harper on ABC's Quantico.

In a video posted on Instagram just before Valentine's Day, Cosnett said that he wants to “live [his] truth.”

“I am gay,” Cosnett said in the 63-second video. “And I just wanted everyone to know.”

“Because I've made a promise to myself to live my truth every day. And sometimes that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you don't even know about from childhood and society and just life.”

“I am sure most of you probably knew anyway,” he said, adding that a stye in his eye added to “the whole drama of the whole thing.”

Cosnett was born in Zimbabwe and moved to Australia with his family when he was seventeen. He is related to British actor Hugh Grant.