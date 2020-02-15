Actor Rick Cosnett announced he's gay
on Friday, Valentine's Day.
The 36-year-old Cosnett is best known
for playing Eddie Thawne on The CW's The Flash, Wes Maxfield
on The CW's The Vampire Diaries, and Elias Harper on ABC's
Quantico.
In a video posted on Instagram just
before Valentine's Day, Cosnett said that he wants to “live [his]
truth.”
“I am gay,” Cosnett said in the
63-second video. “And I just wanted everyone to know.”
“Because I've made a promise to
myself to live my truth every day. And sometimes that is a really
hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you
don't even know about from childhood and society and just life.”
“I am sure most of you probably knew
anyway,” he said, adding that a stye in his eye added to “the
whole drama of the whole thing.”
Cosnett was born in Zimbabwe and moved
to Australia with his family when he was seventeen. He is related to
British actor Hugh Grant.