Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams has apologized for saying that gay men shouldn't wear women's clothes.

On Thursday's episode of the Wendy Williams Show, Williams scolded gay men for “wearing our skirts and our heels.”

“You'll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay.”

“I don't care if you're gay. You don't get a [menstruation] every 28 days,” she added.

Users on social media criticized Williams' remarks, pointing out that it's homophobic to assume that gay men aspire to be women.

Williams “deeply” apologized in a video posted on social media.

“I'll start by saying, I apologize,” Williams said in the video. “I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday's show.”

Williams said that she was “just having a conversation” and “didn't mean to hurt anybody's feelings.”

She added that perhaps she was “out of touch” when she made her remarks. “So, I deeply apologize, and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community,” she said.

“I will do better,” Williams, dressed in a white bathrobe, promised. “I appreciate you supporting me. Thank you.”