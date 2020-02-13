Former Vice President Joe Biden has defended Pete Buttigieg after conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said that the United States is not ready for a gay president.

Limbaugh made the remarks just days after President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address to Congress.

During his radio program on Wednesday, Limbaugh mocked Buttigieg's sexuality, calling him “Booty-judge” and describing him as “a gay guy” who “loves kissing his husband on debate stages.”

“Can you see Trump have fun with that?” Limbaugh told his radio listeners.

The attacks come after Buttigieg's strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Appearing on ABC's The View, Biden called Limbaugh's remarks “part of the depravity of this administration.”

“Pete and I are competitors. This guy has honor, he has courage, he's smart as hell,” Biden added.

On Thursday, Trump suggested that he would vote for a gay presidential candidate.

When Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera asked Trump during a radio interview whether voters would elect an openly gay president, Trump responded: “It doesn't seem to be hurting Pete Buttigieg. I think there would be some that wouldn't – and I wouldn't be among that group, to be honest with you.”

Buttigieg has not commented on the remarks.