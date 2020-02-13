Former Vice President Joe Biden has
defended Pete Buttigieg after conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
said that the United States is not ready for a gay president.
Limbaugh made the remarks just days
after President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of
Freedom during his State of the Union address to Congress.
During his radio program on Wednesday,
Limbaugh mocked Buttigieg's sexuality, calling him “Booty-judge”
and describing him as “a gay guy” who “loves kissing his
husband on debate stages.”
“Can you see Trump have fun with
that?” Limbaugh told his radio listeners.
The attacks come after Buttigieg's
strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Appearing on ABC's The View,
Biden called Limbaugh's remarks “part of the depravity of this
administration.”
“Pete and I are competitors. This guy
has honor, he has courage, he's smart as hell,” Biden added.
On Thursday, Trump suggested that he
would vote for a gay presidential candidate.
When Fox News personality
Geraldo Rivera asked Trump during a radio interview whether voters
would elect an openly gay president, Trump responded: “It doesn't
seem to be hurting Pete Buttigieg. I think there would be some that
wouldn't – and I wouldn't be among that group, to be honest with
you.”
Buttigieg has not commented on the
remarks.