An out San Francisco supervisor has
introduced legislation that could pave the way for the return of gay
bathhouses to the city.
District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman
introduced his legislation on Tuesday at the San Francisco Board of
Supervisors.
The legislation would roll back rules
established at the height of the AIDS epidemic prohibiting private
rooms in bathhouses and sex venues and requiring such establishments
to monitor the sexual activities of patrons.
“Our current regulations for adult
sex venues were put in place as an emergency measure at the height of
the AIDS crisis when San Francisco was desperate to slow the spread
of HIV/AIDS,” said Mandelman in a statement. “Decades later, with
the emergence of PrEP and in light of San Francisco’s reduction in
HIV diagnoses to under 200 for the first time since the 1980’s,
these regulations – including a ban on private rooms and required
monitoring of patrons’ sexual activities – have no public health
rationale and need to be changed.”
The city targeted bathhouse owners and
labeled them a public health nuisance in a lawsuit filed in 1984. The
legal action led to the adoption of minimum standards by the
Department of Public Health that are still in effect today. While the
bathhouses were allowed to remain open on the condition that they
monitor for unsafe sex and remove the doors from rooms, all of them
closed.
San Francisco, which reported the first
case of AIDS in the country in 1980, has seen a dramatic decline in
HIV infections (below 200 for the first time in 2018), leading LGBT
activists to argue that the current regulations unfairly target gay
men and that bathhouses can be used to promote safer sex education.
“When properly operated, by providing
access to safer sex educational materials and supplies and HIV and
STD testing, these venues assist rather than impede our efforts to
control the transmission of HIV,” said Mandelman, who represents
the Castro District. “I hope that this ordinance will support our
efforts to get to zero new HIV infections and will put a bookend on a
painful chapter in the history of the queer community in San
Francisco.”
According to The Bay Area Reporter,
no operator has proposed opening a bathhouse in San Francisco.