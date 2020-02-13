During a recent television appearance, RuPaul said that drag stopped being fun when he became a celebrity.

RuPaul, the host of VH1's drag competition series RuPaul's Drag Race and star of Netflix's comedy AJ and the Queen, made his comments during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“When I got famous, that’s when the drag fun ended for me, honestly,” RuPaul said. “I couldn’t terrorize y’alls neighborhoods anymore because I became the face of drag!”

“Well, you know I had to act nice and Christian and everything, as much I could,” he later added.

RuPaul also explained how he created his drag persona.

“What I did was add one part Dolly Parton to two parts Cher, one part David Bowie and a big heaping spoonful of Diana Ross. And this is scientific. I took the subversive sexuality out of my persona so that Betty and Joe Beercan could invite me into their living room. And you know what? It worked!” RuPaul said.