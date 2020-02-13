During a recent television appearance,
RuPaul said that drag stopped being fun when he became a celebrity.
RuPaul, the host of VH1's drag
competition series RuPaul's Drag Race and star of Netflix's
comedy AJ and the Queen, made his comments during an
appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
“When I got famous, that’s when the
drag fun ended for me, honestly,” RuPaul said. “I couldn’t
terrorize y’alls neighborhoods anymore because I became the face of
drag!”
“Well, you know I had to act nice and
Christian and everything, as much I could,” he later added.
RuPaul also explained how he created
his drag persona.
“What I did was add one part Dolly
Parton to two parts Cher, one part David Bowie and a big heaping
spoonful of Diana Ross. And this is scientific. I took the subversive
sexuality out of my persona so that Betty and Joe Beercan could
invite me into their living room. And you know what? It worked!”
RuPaul
said.