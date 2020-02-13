Grammy-award winner Sam Smith on Thursday announced that their third studio album will be available for pre-order on Friday.

To Die For will arrive on May 1, Smith said on social media.

“Gorgeous people. I'm so happy to see you all so excited about my new song, so I wanted to share another surprise,” Smith wrote, referring to Friday's arrival of the single “To Die For.” “My THIRD album TO DIE FOR will be yours on May 1st!!!! You'll be able to preorder tomorrow.”

“I am more proud of this album than anything I've ever done. I've really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to these stories,” Smith added to a photo of himself wearing lipstick and a five-o'clock shadow, his face surrounded by hands.

Last year, Smith announced that they identify as non-binary.

