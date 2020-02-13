Grammy-award winner Sam Smith on
Thursday announced that their third studio album will be available
for pre-order on Friday.
To Die For will arrive on May 1,
Smith said on social media.
“Gorgeous people. I'm so happy to see
you all so excited about my new song, so I wanted to share another
surprise,” Smith wrote, referring to Friday's arrival of the single
“To Die For.” “My THIRD album TO DIE FOR will be yours on May
1st!!!! You'll be able to preorder tomorrow.”
“I am more proud of this album than
anything I've ever done. I've really set myself free the last two
years whilst writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to
these stories,” Smith added to a photo of himself wearing lipstick
and a five-o'clock shadow, his face surrounded by hands.
Last year, Smith announced that they
identify as non-binary.
(Related: Out
names Sam Smith its Out100 “Evolution of the Year.”)