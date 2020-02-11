Twenty-five years after winning his first Oscar, out singer-songwriter Elton John on Sunday won the best original song award at the Academy Awards.

John's “I'm Gonna Love Me Again” from his own biopic, Rocketman, took home the prize.

John won an Oscar for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” from The Lion King in 1995. He shared the award with lyricist Tim Rice.

Sunday's Oscar win was his first with his primary lyricist Bernie Taupin.

“Thank you to Bernie, who has been the constant thing in my life – when I was screwed up, when I was normal, he's always been there for me,” John said in accepting the award. “This is a dream for us. We've never been nominated before for anything like this.”

Taupin called the award “just justification for 53 years of just hammering it out and doing what we do.”