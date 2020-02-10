Pete Buttigieg's narrow win in Iowa
makes him the first openly gay candidate to win delegates in any
presidential contest.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana
received 26.21 percent of the vote, while Vermont Senator Bernie
Sanders received 26.12 percent. Rounding out the top five were
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (18.03%), former Vice
President Joe Biden (15.80%), and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar
(12.27%).
The final results come after multiple
delays blamed on a faulty app the Iowa Democratic Party used for the
first time this year.
The Sanders campaign on Sunday said
that it would ask for a recanvass for some of the results.
Buttigieg, who is married, has
repeatedly said that the United States is ready for a gay president.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg: U.S. “absolutely” ready for gay president.)
Fred Karger made headlines in 2012 for
being the nation's first openly gay presidential candidate. But his
campaign for the Republican nomination never received any delegates.
Karger used his campaign to raise awareness of LGBT rights.