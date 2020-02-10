Mat Staver, the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, has decried “ex-gay” bans, claiming they “force people into an LGBT lifestyle.”

Such laws prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth.

Liberty Counsel has been at the forefront of challenging these laws and ordinances with little success.

“Over 80 State and local governments have passed laws which effectively force people into an LGBT lifestyle,” Staver wrote on his group's website. “Liberty Counsel is representing some of the victims of these morally shocking and deeply unconstitutional laws, and I will personally be arguing one of our cases before a federal Court of Appeals on February 11.”

“Imagine that someone has come to you desperately pleading for help that you know you can provide. And imagine that you had undergone years of schooling and training, developing the skills and tools necessary to help that person and that you’re professionally licensed in this very field. You’re licensed to provide help, but God has called you to this work. But the law forbids you from helping because government bureaucrats, blinded by the LGBT agenda, want that person to drown in their misery.”

“Your partnership is what empowers us to stand beside our clients against an agenda that is attempting to dictate what counselors can say to their desperate clients in the privacy of a counseling room!” he added.

Staver also represented Kim Davis, the former Kentucky clerk who became a Christian celebrity after she refused to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples.