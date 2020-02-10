Out actor-singer Ben Platt took a swipe
at President Donald Trump while being honored by Harvard University's
Hasty Pudding Theatricals as their Man of the Year.
Platt is best known for playing Evan
Hansen in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, for which he
won a Tony Award. He currently plays Payton Hobart in Netflix's The
Politician. Last year, he released his debut studio album, Sing
To Me Instead.
Hasty Pudding members dressed in drag
and elaborate costumes roasted Platt before they presented him with
the golden pudding pot.
During a speech in which he argued that
a hot dog is a sandwich, Platt declared “anyone but Trump 2020,”
the AP reported.
Platt, 26, is the youngest recipient of
the annual award.
Former winners of the Man of the Year
include Neil
Patrick Harris and Joseph
Gordon-Levitt. Elizabeth Banks was named Hasty Pudding's 2020
Woman of the Year last week.
