Out actor-singer Ben Platt took a swipe at President Donald Trump while being honored by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals as their Man of the Year.

Platt is best known for playing Evan Hansen in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, for which he won a Tony Award. He currently plays Payton Hobart in Netflix's The Politician. Last year, he released his debut studio album, Sing To Me Instead.

Hasty Pudding members dressed in drag and elaborate costumes roasted Platt before they presented him with the golden pudding pot.

During a speech in which he argued that a hot dog is a sandwich, Platt declared “anyone but Trump 2020,” the AP reported.

Platt, 26, is the youngest recipient of the annual award.

Former winners of the Man of the Year include Neil Patrick Harris and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Elizabeth Banks was named Hasty Pudding's 2020 Woman of the Year last week.

