Democratic presidential hopeful Pete
Buttigieg has responded to an Iowa voter who wanted to change her
vote for Buttigieg after she learned that he's gay.
In a
video shared on social media, the voter is heard saying that she
“don't want anybody like that in the White House.”
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders leading in Iowa; Joe Biden in fourth.)
Caucus precinct captain Nikki van den
Heever is seen in the video telling the voter that Buttigieg's
sexuality “shouldn't really matter” and that “he's a human
being.”
Speaking with NBC News, Buttigieg said
that he “felt proud” of how van den Heever spoke to the voter on
his behalf.
During an appearance on ABC's The
View, Buttigieg said that he's “running to be her president
too.”
“[M]y love [for my husband Chasten]
is the same as her love for those that she cares about,” Buttigieg
said. “But if she can't see that … if I'm elected president,
[I'm] going to get up in the morning and try to make the best
decisions for her and the people that she loves.”