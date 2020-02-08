Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has responded to an Iowa voter who wanted to change her vote for Buttigieg after she learned that he's gay.

In a video shared on social media, the voter is heard saying that she “don't want anybody like that in the White House.”

(Related: Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders leading in Iowa; Joe Biden in fourth.)

Caucus precinct captain Nikki van den Heever is seen in the video telling the voter that Buttigieg's sexuality “shouldn't really matter” and that “he's a human being.”

Speaking with NBC News, Buttigieg said that he “felt proud” of how van den Heever spoke to the voter on his behalf.

During an appearance on ABC's The View, Buttigieg said that he's “running to be her president too.”

“[M]y love [for my husband Chasten] is the same as her love for those that she cares about,” Buttigieg said. “But if she can't see that … if I'm elected president, [I'm] going to get up in the morning and try to make the best decisions for her and the people that she loves.”