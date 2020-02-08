UK personality Phillip Schofield on Friday announced he's gay.

The 57-year-old Schofield, a longtime LGBT ally, came out in a lengthy Instagram post.

“With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay,” Schofield wrote.

Schofield said that he was feeling “pain and confusion” from the hurt that he is causing his family and has been “stunned” by their acceptance and love.

“Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it's my turn to share mine.”

“This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward,” he said.

Schofield ended his post by asking people to “please be kind,” especially to his family.

Schofield is best known for co-hosting ITV's This Morning since 2002.

He married his wife, Stephanie Lewis, in 1993. They have two daughters.