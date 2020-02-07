A bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity cleared the Virginia Senate on Thursday.

The Virginia Values Act cleared the Senate with a 30-9 vote.

The bill was introduced in the Senate by Senator Adam Ebbin, a Democrat from Alexandria who is openly gay.

The House of Delegates on Wednesday approved its version of the Virginia Values Act introduced by Democratic Delegate Mark Sickles, who is gay. The legislation cleared the House with a 59-39 vote.

The two bills must be reconciled before final legislation is sent to Democratic Governor Ralph Northam, who has said he will sign it into law.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, applauded passage of the bill.

“Today, history was made in Virginia, and LGBTQ Virginians are one step closer to being protected from discrimination simply because of who they are or whom they love,” said HRC President Alphonso David.

The proposed legislation is among at least five LGBT rights bills introduced after Democrats regained control of the House and Senate for the first time since 1996.

(Related: Bill that would repeal same-sex marriage ban clears Virginia House.)