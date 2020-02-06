Thirty-five corporations and 107 small businesses have signed a letter calling on lawmakers in Tennessee to rejected five proposed anti-LGBT bills.

The letter, organized by the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce with support from Freedom for All Americans, GLAAD and HRC, comes after Governor Bill Lee signed a bill (HB 836) into law which prohibits the state from requiring foster care and adoption agencies to place a child in a home that violates “the agency's written religious or moral convictions.”

(Related: TN Governor Bill Lee signs anti-LGBT adoption bill.)

“Policies that signal that the state is not welcoming to everyone put our collective economic success at risk,” the letter states. “We ask that lawmakers not pursue any further legislation that would target or exclude LGBTQ people, which would do harm to Tennesseans and create unnecessary hurdles to economic competitiveness.”

Corporate signers of the letter include AllianceBernstein, Amalgamated Bank, Amazon, American Airlines, Bridgestone Americas, Camelot, Care Services, CMT, Concord, Cummins, Inc., Curb Records, Dell Technologies, Discovery, Inc., Dow, Genesco, Hilton, IKEA North America Services, LLC, Lyft, Inc., Marriott International, Inc., Mars, Inc., Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, Nashville International Airport, Nashville Predators, Nashville Soccer Club, Nike, Inc., Nissan North America, Postmates, Salesforce, ServiceSource; Sustainable Food Policy Alliance, including member companies Danone North America; Mars, Incorporated; Nestlé USA; and Unilever United States; Tennessee Titans, Trillium Asset Management, Unilever, Vanderbilt University, Warby Parker, Warner Music Group.

“These bills legitimize discriminatory practices against LGBTQ people and will define Tennessee as a state where LGBTQ citizens are second-class citizens,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Companies that do business in the state should not sit idly by.”

CNBC noted that FedEx, the largest company headquartered in Tennessee, declined to sign the letter.

“With more than three dozen large corporations speaking out against the slate of legislation today, FedEx's refusal to address is notable and out of step with other companies doing business in Tennessee,” GLAAD told CNBC in an email.

Three of the bills introduced are aimed at transgender people, one would prevent government entities from offering incentives to a company based on its nondiscrimination policies, and one would declare that marriage in Tennessee was only between a man and a woman.