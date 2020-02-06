GLAAD on Wednesday announced that actor-singer Ben Platt would perform at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Thursday, March 19.

Platt is the star of Netflix's The Politician. Last year, the Tony Award winner released his debut studio album, Sing To Me Instead.

(Related: Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt comes out in music video with Charlie Carver.)

GLAAD also announced special guests, including actress Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) comedian Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), and the cast of Pose.

GLAAD previously announced that it would honor actress Judith Light and director Ryan Murphy at its New York ceremony. Lilly Singh of NBC's A Little Late with Lilly Singh will serve as host.

The Politician, from out director Ryan Murphy, is also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award this year.

“I think it’s really important that Ryan [Murphy] has portrayed this Utopian society that hopefully we’re headed towards, where everybody falls somewhere along the spectrum of sexuality, everyone’s a little bit queer, and no one feels the need to discuss it or label it,” Platt said in an interview last year.