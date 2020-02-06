GLAAD on Wednesday announced that
actor-singer Ben Platt would perform at the 31st Annual
GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Thursday, March 19.
Platt is the star of Netflix's The
Politician. Last year, the Tony Award winner released his debut
studio album, Sing To Me Instead.
(Related: Dear
Evan Hansen
star Ben Platt comes out in music video with Charlie Carver.)
GLAAD also announced special guests,
including actress Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) comedian
Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), and
the cast of Pose.
GLAAD previously announced that it
would honor
actress Judith Light and director
Ryan Murphy at its New York ceremony. Lilly Singh of NBC's A
Little Late with Lilly Singh will serve as host.
The Politician, from out
director Ryan Murphy, is also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award this
year.
“I think it’s really important that
Ryan [Murphy] has portrayed this Utopian society that hopefully we’re
headed towards, where everybody falls somewhere along the spectrum of
sexuality, everyone’s a little bit queer, and no one feels the need
to discuss it or label it,” Platt
said in an interview last year.