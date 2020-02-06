In an op-ed published Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg called his support for LGBT rights “one of the great fights of my life.”

Bloomberg is starting to gain traction as a presidential candidate after getting a late start.

The former mayor of New York City, said in his op-ed that as president he would continue to fight for LGBT rights.

“As mayor of New York City, I came out in favor of marriage equality in 2005 – long before it was considered politically safe to do so, and years before many of the other candidates for president stated their support publicly,” Bloomberg said.

“The reason I spoke out back then was simple: I saw the pain that the status quo was causing, and I could not defend it. I could not look people in the eye and tell them that their government was correct in denying them the right to get married.”

“But I didn’t just speak up for marriage equality – I worked to make it a reality.”

“I went up to the state capitol in Albany, where Republicans controlled the state Senate, and met with senators who were against it. I asked them to listen to their families, and especially their children. I asked them to put party politics aside and vote their conscience.”

“That’s what they did – and marriage equality passed in New York State.”

Bloomberg added that gaining marriage rights didn't end discrimination against the LGBT community in the United States and that much work remains.

He also attacked President Donald Trump's record on LGBT rights.

“But this president keeps trying to kick it backwards,” he wrote. “He's done that by appointing judges with anti-LGBTQ+ views and by not advancing the rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world.”

Bloomberg also vowed as president to “use the power of the Oval Office to pass the Equality Act” and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act with comprehensive protections for the LGBT community.