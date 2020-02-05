The Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday approved a bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination against transgender patients.

The bill (House Bill 1429) was introduced by Democratic Delegate Danica Roem, who is openly transgender.

The measure cleared the House with a 54-41 vote, the Washington Blade reported.

House Democrats said in a tweet that the bill “will prohibit a health carrier from denying or limiting coverage on the basis of gender identity, requiring health carriers to assess medical necessity with nondiscriminatory criteria.”

The proposed legislation is among at least five LGBT rights bills introduced after Democrats regained control of the House and Senate for the first time since 1996.