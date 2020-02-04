Anti-LGBT activist Mike Heath has announced the upcoming launch of his “Faggots are Maggots” national tour.

Heath, a long-time opponent of LGBT rights, made the announcement during an appearance on Dave Daubnemire's Pass The Salt Live livestream.

“I’m going to do a world tour,” Heath told viewers. “The theme is ‘Faggots are Maggots.’ The tour is inspired by the work of [President] Donald Trump. This isn’t satire. I’m serious. I started supporting Donald Trump early in the 2016 primary for one reason: He insults his enemies. He makes things personal that deserve to be personal. The decades of leftists being the only ones allowed to make everything personal are over. It’s long past time for WASP manners to take a back seat to the truth. Long past time.”

“Faggots are indeed maggots,” he added. “Maggots consume the rancid flesh of rotting dead things. Faggots are no different.”

Heath said his national tour will launch on June 26, the fifth anniversary of Obergefell, the Supreme Court ruling that found gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry. The launch event will take place in Washington, D.C., then the tour will continue to every capital in all 50 states.

Heath added that the subtitle for this tour is “Stump for Trump.”

“We all need to stump for Trump or it's all going to be over,” he said.