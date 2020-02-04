Anti-LGBT activist Mike Heath has
announced the upcoming launch of his “Faggots are Maggots”
national tour.
Heath, a long-time opponent of LGBT
rights, made the announcement during an appearance on Dave
Daubnemire's Pass The Salt Live livestream.
“I’m going to do a world tour,”
Heath
told viewers. “The theme is ‘Faggots are Maggots.’ The tour
is inspired by the work of [President] Donald Trump. This isn’t
satire. I’m serious. I started supporting Donald Trump early in the
2016 primary for one reason: He insults his enemies. He makes things
personal that deserve to be personal. The decades of leftists being
the only ones allowed to make everything personal are over. It’s
long past time for WASP manners to take a back seat to the truth.
Long past time.”
“Faggots are indeed maggots,” he
added. “Maggots consume the rancid flesh of rotting dead things.
Faggots are no different.”
Heath said his national tour will
launch on June 26, the fifth anniversary of Obergefell, the
Supreme Court ruling that found gay and lesbian couples have a
constitutional right to marry. The launch event will take place in
Washington, D.C., then the tour will continue to every capital in all
50 states.
Heath added that the subtitle for this
tour is “Stump for Trump.”
“We all need to stump for Trump or
it's all going to be over,” he said.