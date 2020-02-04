In an interview with UK LGBT glossy
Attitude, Kesha talks about her sexuality.
Kesha, who is currently promoting her
fourth studio album, High Road, which includes the single
“Kinky,” said that she and her long-term boyfriend Brad
Ashenfelter have a flexible arrangement.
“I never hid [my bisexuality] from
anybody. I never had a moment of feeling I had to come out about it.
It was always there,” Kesha
said. “I think I had a conversation with a gay magazine in the
US and they just asked me, ‘Oh, are you bisexual?’ and I was
like, ‘Obviously.'”
“You’ll learn more about my
feelings about this on a song called 'Kinky' but I have always been
attracted to the soul behind a person’s eyes. It has never occurred
to me to care about a specific gender, or how someone is identifying,
to make me wonder about whether or not I’m attracted to them. I’m
attracted to a beautiful person on the inside and that’s that.”
“My boyfriend knows that. We’ve had
long conversations about it and he’s fine with [it],” she added.
“He’s a sweetheart but he also lets me be me. You know, I’ll
call him and be like, ‘I had fun tonight, I met a sweet girl and we
had a really good time. And he'll say: 'Cool babe. I love you.'”