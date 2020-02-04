In a new interview, singer-actor
Janelle Monáe explains why she tweeted #IAmNonBinary.
In 2018, Monáe described herself as “a
queer black woman.”
Last month, as the hashtag
#IAmNonBinary trended on Twitter, Monáe retweeted a message from
another user, then added the hashtag #IAmNonBinary, which led to
headlines declaring that she had come out as nonbinary.
Speaking with New York Magazine's
The Cut, Monae explained why she tweeted the hashtag.
“I tweeted the #IAmNonbinary hashtag
in support of Nonbinary Day and to bring more awareness to the
community,” Monáe
told Roxane Gay. “I retweeted the Steven Universe meme ‘Are
you a boy or a girl? I’m an experience’ because it resonated with
me, especially as someone who has pushed boundaries of gender since
the beginning of my career. I feel my feminine energy, my masculine
energy, and energy I can’t even explain.”
When asked about who she's dating,
Monáe answered: “I don't talk about the folks I'm dating.”