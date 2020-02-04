In a new interview, singer-actor Janelle Monáe explains why she tweeted #IAmNonBinary.

In 2018, Monáe described herself as “a queer black woman.”

Last month, as the hashtag #IAmNonBinary trended on Twitter, Monáe retweeted a message from another user, then added the hashtag #IAmNonBinary, which led to headlines declaring that she had come out as nonbinary.

Speaking with New York Magazine's The Cut, Monae explained why she tweeted the hashtag.

“I tweeted the #IAmNonbinary hashtag in support of Nonbinary Day and to bring more awareness to the community,” Monáe told Roxane Gay. “I retweeted the Steven Universe meme ‘Are you a boy or a girl? I’m an experience’ because it resonated with me, especially as someone who has pushed boundaries of gender since the beginning of my career. I feel my feminine energy, my masculine energy, and energy I can’t even explain.”

When asked about who she's dating, Monáe answered: “I don't talk about the folks I'm dating.”