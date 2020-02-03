The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Friday announced that it will honor actress Jamie Clayton at its upcoming seventh annual Time to THRIVE Conference.

The 42-year-old Clayton, who is transgender, currently stars as Tess Van Berg on Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q. She is also known for playing Nomi Marks on Netflix's Sense8 and Sasha Booker on Designated Survivor.

“Jamie Clayton has been blazing trails as an openly transgender actress with her exceptional work on Sense8 and The L Word,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “Her portrayal of transgender characters has given LGBTQ youth, especially transgender youth, someone to look up to and aspire to be. Jamie continues to inspire us through her visibility and willingness to speak out on behalf of LGBTQ youth everywhere, and we are proud to honor her at Time to THRIVE.”

Speaking with LGBT glossy The Advocate in 2011, Clayton said that she realized she was “different” at age 19.

HRC will also honor Sam Long, the co-founder of the Colorado Transgender/Nonbinary Educators Network. The group works to support transgender and non-binary teachers and others working in the education system.

Singer-songwriter Shea Diamond will perform at the event and Democratic Representatives Angie Craig from Minnesota and Eleanor Holmes Norton from the District of Columbia will speak.

Earlier, HRC announced that CNN anchor Don Lemon would be honored at Time to THRIVE.

The three-day conference opens February 14 at the Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel in Washington, D.C.