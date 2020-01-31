Supporters of a ballot campaign to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in Michigan say they'll begin collecting signatures as soon as this weekend.

The announcement comes following state government approval of the petition's summary language.

The campaign was launched earlier this month by the group Fair and Equal Michigan.

Fair and Equal Michigan is a coalition of business executives, activists, and non-profits. It includes leaders from Dow, Consumer Energy, DTE Energy, and Apple.

The initiative seeks to ban LGBT discrimination in housing and employment by expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976, which prohibits discrimination based on religion, race, age, sex, and other attributes. It would amend the law to include people who identify as LGBT by re-defining the word “sex” to include sexual orientation and gender identity or expression, Mlive.com reported.

To reach the November ballot for voters to decide, the group must collect 340,047 valid petition signatures by May 27.