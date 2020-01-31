The presidential campaign of former
Mayor Mike Bloomberg on Tuesday released an ad featuring Bloomberg
eating Big Gay Ice Cream.
Big Gay Ice Cream is an ice cream chain
with six locations in New York City and Philadelphia that started in
a truck.
In the
10-second video clip, Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York
City, asks, “Where's my ice cream?”
A cup of ice cream is handed to the
mayor and he awkwardly dives in.
“Mmm. Big Gay Ice Cream is the best!”
he says into the camera.
Fox News called the ad
“baffling,” while the New York Daily News said it was
“bizarre.”
Big Gay Ice Cream combines LGBT
activism, campy fun, and frozen treats.
Doug Quint and Bryan Petroff launched
their truck at Brooklyn's annual gay pride festival in 2009.
“I think the political issues that
the truck inspires are partly a matter of timing,” Quint told On
Top Magazine at the time.
“It came at the right moment. This has brought a new dimension to
the project and I welcome it.”