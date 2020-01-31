Two drag queens, Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, will appear in a Super Bowl LIV ad.

The queens are alums of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The ad from Sabra brand hummus is the first to feature drag queens in a Super Bowl ad.

According to AdWeek, the commercial is part of a campaign that also features rapper T-Pain and Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice, two former Real Housewives of New Jersey personalities.

“We're bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant, and relatable hummus is today,” said Jason Levine, chief marking officer for Sabra. “We think we've got something for everyone.”

Social conservatives have criticized the ad, with the Catholic website LifeSite calling for a boycott of the Super Bowl. One Million Moms, which is staunchly opposed to LGBT rights, said that the ad promotes a “lifestyle” contrary to “God's design for sexuality.”

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers airs live on Fox on Sunday.