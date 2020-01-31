Two drag queens, Kim Chi and Miz
Cracker, will appear in a Super Bowl LIV ad.
The queens are alums of RuPaul's
Drag Race.
The ad from Sabra brand hummus is the
first to feature drag queens in a Super Bowl ad.
According to AdWeek, the
commercial is part of a campaign that also features rapper T-Pain and
Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice, two former Real Housewives of
New Jersey personalities.
“We're bringing a diverse group of
personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly
versatile, relevant, and relatable hummus is today,” said Jason
Levine, chief marking officer for Sabra. “We think we've got
something for everyone.”
Social conservatives have criticized
the ad, with the Catholic website LifeSite calling for a boycott of
the Super Bowl. One Million Moms, which is staunchly opposed to LGBT
rights, said that the ad promotes a “lifestyle” contrary to
“God's design for sexuality.”
The matchup between the Kansas City
Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers airs live on Fox on Sunday.