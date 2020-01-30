Equality California and its
Nevada-based affiliate Silver State Equality on Thursday endorsed
Pete Buttigieg for president.
In a press release, the groups said
that the decision to endorse Buttigieg was unanimous.
“The decision was reached unanimously
by the groups’ joint presidential endorsement committee following a
lengthy process that included a detailed questionnaire, thorough
evaluation of the candidates’ viability and policy positions, staff
engagement and interviews with the candidates,” the groups said.
Buttigieg, the nation's first openly
gay and married presidential candidate, said that he was honored to
receive the endorsements.
“I’m honored to receive the
endorsements of Equality California and Silver State Equality, two
organizations that have been unrelenting in their fight for LGBTQ+
people and our push for full equality,” Buttigieg said. “My
campaign is based around a shared future of belonging for all
Americans, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity.
President Trump’s attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, especially our
trans members, have shown us that the fight for equal rights did not
end with marriage equality. I will be the President to continue that
fight for equality for all Americans.”
The groups said that “every top tier
2020 presidential candidate” sought its endorsements. They said
that they were also impressed with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Tom
Steyer.
Buttigieg “has the boldest, most
comprehensive agenda to achieve full, lived equality for all LGBTQ
people of any presidential candidate in the nation's history,” the
groups said.
“This will be the most important
election in our lifetimes – and the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence have spent every day of the last three
years attacking LGBTQ people and the diverse communities to which we
belong: immigrant communities, communities of color, the transgender
community, women and religious minorities. Mayor Pete is the best
candidate to take on Donald Trump, win back the White House and help
lead the fight to create a world that is healthy, just and fully
equal for all LGBTQ people.”
“While we did not endorse Mayor Pete
simply because he’s gay, the historic nature of his candidacy has
already had a transformational impact on the LGBTQ community.
Electing the first openly LGBTQ president will send a message to
millions of LGBTQ youth across the country that no dreams are too big
and no leadership position is too high,” they added.