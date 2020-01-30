The filmmakers behind Welcome to Chechnya hope their documentary “activates” the Trump administration to respond to the LGBT crisis happening in Chechnya.

Director David France's look at the Russian republic's campaign to drive sexual minorities underground premiered this week at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

France is known for the AIDS documentary How to Survive a Plague and The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, which looks at the life of transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson, who was known as “the Rosa Parks of the LGBT movement.”

In Welcome to Chechnya, France moves from documenting the past to the present, specifically the brutal atrocities against gay and transgender people in the repressive Russian republic of Chechnya.

France's film documents how LGBT people are fleeing Chechnya with the help of a group of brave activists.

France and executive producers Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita spoke with Deadline at Sundance.

“I realized that the international community was paying such little attention to what was going on there… and we needed to find some way to lift this story up and make people understand the significance of it,” France said.

“[The film is] a call to arms,” Ferguson said. “There’s so much we can be doing to help these people and to support those who are putting their lives in danger to help these people escape.”

“It’s also a way to put pressure on our administration to hold other governments responsible for our human rights crisis that is like this,” Mikita added. “It’s a huge issue that our government is completely silent on. Hopefully, this film will activate them in a way to help the people that are there.”