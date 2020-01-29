A bill that seeks to repeal Virginia's statutory ban on same-sex marriage cleared the House of Delegates on Tuesday.

According to the Washington Blade, the bill, House Bill 1490, passed the House with a 63-34 vote.

While unenforceable since a 2014 ruling, same-sex marriage has been prohibited by statute in Virginia since 1975. In 2006, voters approved a constitutional amendment that defines marriage as a heterosexual union. The Supreme Court in 2015 ruled that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, effectively striking down such bans nationwide.

A companion bill cleared the Senate earlier this month.

The proposed legislation is among at least five LGBT rights bills introduced after Democrats regained control of the House and Senate for the first time since 1996.

