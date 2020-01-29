Israel Folau has been signed by a new team roughly eight months after he was fired over homophobic posts.

A devout Christian, Folau was terminated last year by Rugby Australia after he refused to take down a homophobic post warning gays that they will go to hell unless they repent. In November, he blamed same-sex marriage for brushfires in Australia.

According to Sky News, the Catalan Dragons, a rugby team based in France that represents Catalonia, Spain, on Tuesday announced that they had signed Folau to a one-year contract.

“I'm a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to hurt anyone and I will not be making further public comment about them,” Folau said in a statement released by the club. “I look forward to my return to the great game of Rugby League with the Catalans Dragons.”

Catalans Dragons Chairman Bernard Guasch said that the club does not agree with Folau's controversial views.

“We want to give Israel a new opportunity to shine on the pitch,” Guasch said. “We do not support or agree with Israel’s previously expressed and controversial views which are based upon his sincerely held religious belief. We do not share or condone those views and we are totally committed to our club and our sport being open and welcoming to everyone. We do not believe that those views should be publicly expressed, especially by a high-profile sports person. We have a signed agreement with the RFL. Any transgression will trigger an immediate termination of Israel’s contract and a substantial fine for the club.”

British rugby player Keegan Hirst, who came out gay in 2015, wrote in a tweet that he was “disappointed” by the signing.

Out Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas also criticized the move, vowing not to watch Folau play.

“All I hope is that as much as Folau wanted his right to speak, then players and fans alike are [allowed] their right to respond. I will never watch him,” Thomas tweeted.

