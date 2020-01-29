British professional ice hockey player Zach Sullivan has come out as bisexual.

Sullivan plays for the Manchester Storm, a member of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

Sullivan made his announcement on Sunday as EIHL celebrated its first Pride weekend.

“With this being the first ever EIHL #PrideWeekend I feel now is the best time to speak about what I have known for many years,” he wrote on social media. “I have battled with mental health problems over this issue and with the support, understanding and acceptance from my family, friends and teammates, I finally feel ready to say; I'm bisexual.”

“I have never been more proud to wear a jersey before, especially one that celebrates all gender identities and sexualities,” he added, referring to the rainbow-colored jerseys the team wore for Pride weekend.

Sullivan is believed to be the first professional ice hockey player to come out bisexual during his career.

“If I can be open and honest about my sexuality, then hopefully that will give other hockey players around the country the same confidence to do the same,” he said in a statement.