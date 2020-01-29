British professional ice hockey player
Zach Sullivan has come out as bisexual.
Sullivan plays for the Manchester
Storm, a member of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).
Sullivan made his announcement on
Sunday as EIHL celebrated its first Pride weekend.
“With this being the first ever EIHL
#PrideWeekend I feel now is the best time to speak about what I have
known for many years,” he
wrote on social media. “I have battled with mental health
problems over this issue and with the support, understanding and
acceptance from my family, friends and teammates, I finally feel
ready to say; I'm bisexual.”
“I have never been more proud to wear
a jersey before, especially one that celebrates all gender identities
and sexualities,” he added, referring to the rainbow-colored
jerseys the team wore for Pride weekend.
Sullivan is believed to be the first
professional ice hockey player to come out bisexual during his
career.
“If I can be open and honest about my
sexuality, then hopefully that will give other hockey players around
the country the same confidence to do the same,” he said in a
statement.