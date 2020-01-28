Amazon, Dell, and Verizon are among the more than 30 companies calling on Virginia lawmakers to approve a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Committees in both the House of Delegates and Senate last week started hearings on the bill, titled the Virginia Values Act.

In an open letter released by the Virginia Values Coalition and addressed to House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, the business leaders argue that the bill would be good for business: “Because many LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ workers prefer to live and work in communities with nondiscrimination protections, such a law will give Virginia's employers tangible advantages in recruitment and retention.”

“An environment with equal opportunities for all will also encourage new investments, attract tourism dollars, and empower all Virginians to realize their full potential,” they added.

Signers to the letter include Accenture, Advance Auto Parts, Altria Group, Inc., Amalgamated Bank, Amazon, Inc., American Airlines, Anheuser Busch, AT&T, Capital One, Cummins, Inc., Dell Technologies, Dominion Energy, Dow Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, HCA Virginia Health System, Hilton, Huntington Ingalls Industries, IBM Corporation, Inova, Marriott International, Inc., Marsh & McLennan Companies, INC., Newport News Shipbuilding, Reed Smith, Royal Bank of Canada, Salesforce, Sustainable Food Policy Alliance, Danone North America, Mars, Incorporated, Nestlé USA, Unilever United States, Trillium Asset Management, Verizon, and WestRock.

Virginia lawmakers are considering at least five LGBT rights bills – four of which have cleared the Senate.

(Related: Virginia Senate approves bill banning “ex-gay” therapy; two transgender rights bills.)

The flood of LGBT rights bills were introduced after Democrats regained control of the House and Senate for the first time since 1996.